Grand jury officially charges accused Market Street shooter with murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roberts Baker, 34, has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on the charge of murder.
Robert Baker, 34, is accused of murdering 44-year-old Jason Holloway, who had just unloaded groceries into his vehicle in the United Market Street parking lot on Nov. 8 just after 6 a.m.
Lubbock Police were called to the Market Street at 19th and Quaker just after 6 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired.
When police arrived on the scene, officers found 44-year-old Jason Holloway had been shot. He was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced deceased.
Based on the initial investigation, 34-year-old Robert Baker was waiting in the parking lot and shot Holloway as he exited the store. Baker fled the scene to the United Express gas station and shot at the building. Baker then fled in his vehicle and drove to Covenant Medical Center where he shot at his vehicle. Baker then proceeded to enter Covenant Medical Center and attempt to check himself in for COVID-19 related symptoms.
Police spoke with Robert Baker, 34, and he claimed to be suffering from COVID-19 related symptoms and admitted to not knowing the victim in the shooting.
An off-duty LPD officer working security at Covenant Medical Center arrested Baker.
Robert Baker is not currently in Jail after being released on bond on Dec. 2, 2020.
Baker was being held on a $350,000 murder bond and a $15,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
