More clouds, More Rain?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold day for the region as daytime highs remained in the low to mid 40s, along with gusty winds.
Not much improvement tomorrow, although we may receive some rain over portions of the South Plains. The best probability for rain will be along and south of a line from Plains east to Tahoka and south and east of that area. So, chances for rain are limited and amounts will be light.
Temperatures will edge to near 50 degrees on Wednesday with low rain chances for Lubbock.
However, at least the winds will be lower tomorrow as they gradually return to the south and southwest. That change should allow temps to climb higher on Thursday.
Rain chances will increase slightly for Lubbock by Thursday and Friday before decreasing in time for the weekend.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.