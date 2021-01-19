Preliminary hearings in Jason White child porn allegations set for Jan. 20 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An In Person Preliminary Hearing and Detention Hearing in the trial of Jason Paul White have been set for Wednesday, January 20 in connection to allegations against White related to child pornography.
According to court documents, White will appear before Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant Jr. at the U.S. Courthouse in Lubbock at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Lubbock Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security and other agencies executed a search warrant for the office of local dentist Jason P. White DDS., on January 14.
White is accused by the parents of two young boys of having inappropriate relationships with their boys, age 13 and 17, attempting to use them to create and distribute child pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, White is also accused of coercing a 16-year-old minor into partially undressing and showed him a video of a juvenile engaged in sexual acts at his ranch in Post, Texas.
If convicted, White faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
