Texas Tech Basketball game against TCU on Jan. 20 postponed

IRVING, Texas - In accordance with Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines, TCU’s home games against Texas Tech on January 20 and Texas on January 23 have been postponed. The Conference will work with the institutions to reschedule.
No. 12 Texas Tech will host Iowa State at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders earned a 91-64 win over the Cyclones in the first matchup between the two teams on Jan. 9 in Ames, Iowa.
