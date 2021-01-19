Texas Tech basketball home game against Iowa State postponed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In accordance with Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines, the Iowa State at Texas Tech game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
The Conference will work with the institutions to reschedule.
The No. 12-ranked Red Raiders are now scheduled to play at No. 14 West Virginia at 8 p.m. (CST) on Monday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.
WVU (9-4, 2-3 Big 12) has had its past three games postponed after playing Texas on Jan. 9 and is scheduled to play at Kansas State on Saturday.
The top-15 matchup between the Red Raiders and Mountaineers will be televised on ESPN Big Monday.
Texas Tech (11-4, 4-3 Big 12) has now had two postponements this week after its game at TCU that was scheduled for Wednesday was postponed on Monday night.
