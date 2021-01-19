Today’s chill and the week’s slim shower chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A change you will notice today, and a chance of precipitation this week. Here’s today’s update.
Beginning tonight and continuing into the weekend you may notice occasional drizzle, sprinkles, or very light rain. Mainly at night. The potential for measurable precipitation is very slim.
Today will be cloudy, breezy and very chilly. Cold if you’re in the breeze and not dressed for it. Lubbock area winds will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph possible. Temperatures will only peak in the 40s.
Tonight drizzle or sprinkles are possible under a cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be near freezing near Lubbock, a little below freezing to the northwest, and a little above to the south and east.
Tomorrow drizzle or sprinkles are possible under an overcast sky. After tomorrow’s cold start a warm-up begins. Temperatures will climb into the 50s Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday night into Friday morning drizzle, sprinkles, or very light rain may fall from mostly cloudy skies. As noted, the chance of measurable precipitation is slim. Any amounts will be light, perhaps up to a few hundredths of an inch.
A slight chance of light rain returns this weekend, mainly late Saturday through early Sunday. Forecast temperatures point to all rain near Lubbock and to the east and south.
Lubbock Climatology
58°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, four degrees above the average for the date. The January 18 record high is 79° (set in 1914).
39° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s January 19 average low is 26° and the high 54°. The record low for the date is 0° (set in 1943 and tied in 1963) and the record high is 80° (set in 2000).
Lubbock’s precipitation total (recorded at the airport) for January-to-date is 0.68″, 0.34″ above average.
Lubbock’s snowfall total (recorded at the airport) for the season-to-date is 8.2″, which is 3.6″ above the average-to-date.
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 6:06 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:50 AM CST.
