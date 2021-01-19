WATCH: Governor Abbott provides COVID-19 update in Texas Jan. 19 at 12 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott held a roundtable discussion and delivered remarks alongside healthcare professionals on Tuesday, January 19, at Houston Methodist Hospital.
During the roundtable, the Governor discussed his legislative priorities for ensuring a healthier future for the state of Texas.
Following the roundtable, Governor Abbott held a brief press conference and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The Governor was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD, and Houston Methodist President and CEO Marc Boom, MD.
KCBD livestreamed the news conference in this story and on Facebook.
