A bit of rain, a bit of sun

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some light precipitation is falling over parts of the KCBD viewing area. Much of it, however, is not reaching the ground. Still, occasional drizzle, sprinkles, or very light rain may, mainly over the southern viewing area.
This afternoon will be cloudy, breezy and chilly. Lubbock area winds will range from 10 to 20 mph while northern area winds will range from 15 to 25 mph. It will be warmer, with highs ranging from the upper 40s in the south to the mid 50s in the north.
Tonight drizzle and sprinkles are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. The chance of measurable precipitation is slim. Any amounts will be light, perhaps up to a few hundredths of an inch. Low temperatures will range from the mid-30s in the northwest to the low 40s east.
Sprinkles and very light rain are possible tomorrow and tomorrow night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and gusty with a warmer afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 60s.
Drizzle and fog are possible Friday morning. It will be cold with lows in the 30s. Friday afternoon the sun begins to break through the clouds. Temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Weekend forecast details are available now in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page. Just close this story and scroll down the page a bit. Our 10-Day and Hourly forecast also are available in our free KCBD Weather App. Search for it in your app/play store.
Lubbock Climatology
43°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, 11 degrees below the average for the date. The January 19 record high is 80° (set in 2000).
37° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s January 20 average low is 27° and the high 54°. The record low for the date is 7° (set in 1940) and the record high is 78° (set in 1986).
Lubbock’s precipitation total (recorded at the airport) for January-to-date is 0.68″, 0.32″ above average.
Lubbock’s snowfall total (recorded at the airport) for the season-to-date is 8.2″, which is 3.5″ above the average-to-date.
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 6:07 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:50 AM CST.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.