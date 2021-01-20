City Announces Scheduling Details for Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Beginning Wednesday, January 27, 2021, individuals who received their first dose after December 31, 2020, will be able to make an appointment for their second dose up to two weeks prior to the due date by visiting mylubbock.info/dose2 or by calling the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933. You do not need to use the same scheduling method you used for the first dose. Individuals are encouraged to register online in order to reduce the call volume and wait time for those scheduling by phone. Those who scheduled their first dose online will receive a reminder email with an appointment link.