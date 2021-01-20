Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

1 dead after rollover, police make arrest in 1997 cold case, inauguration events to start soon

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Jan. 20
By Michael Cantu | January 20, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 8:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, troopers with the Department of Public Safety are investigating a deadly rollover in northeast Lubbock.

What will the weather be like today?

Police made two arrests in a 1997 cold case of a Lubbock man’s murder.

President Donald Trump touted the economy and border enforcement during his farewell speech.

President Trump also issued one last round of pardons and commutations.

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office today along with Kama Harris, the nation’s first woman vice president.

