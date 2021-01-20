Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, troopers with the Department of Public Safety are investigating a deadly rollover in northeast Lubbock.
- Investigators say 36-year-old Christopher Don Johnson veered off the road, overcorrected, hit a tree and rolled.
- He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police made two arrests in a 1997 cold case of a Lubbock man’s murder.
- Pedro Erevia and Fabian Madrid are behind bars, accused of killing Steven Earl Johnson outside of his home in East Lubbock.
- Investigators say witness statements led to the arrest.
President Donald Trump touted the economy and border enforcement during his farewell speech.
- The president denounced political violence and called for unity.
- He called being president an honor beyond description.
President Trump also issued one last round of pardons and commutations.
- Last night, a total of 73 pardons and 70 commutations were issued.
- Among those pardons included former strategist Steve Bannon, and rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office today along with Kama Harris, the nation’s first woman vice president.
- Most of the events will take place virtually because of the pandemic.
- Live coverage beings on air and online at 9 a.m.
