Governor Abbott, TDEM Establish COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Center In Lubbock

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has established a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Lubbock.
The infusion center has been established through a partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, Covenant Health System, and UMC Health System.
“This new infusion center in Lubbock will increase access to COVID-19 therapeutic treatments in the community and help us reduce hospitalizations and save lives,” said Governor Abbott in the release. “Thank you to our partners from the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, Covenant Health System, and UMC Health System for working with TDEM to launch this new infusion center.”
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope talked about the announcement during Wednesday’s City of Lubbock’s COVID-19 news conference.
“Just a few minutes ago, the Governor announced that the state is opening, with our participation, a therapeutic infusion center here,” said Pope.
According to a release from Governor Abbott’s office, the infusion center will begin accepting patients Thursday and has been provided with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies and Bamlanivimab to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who meet certain criteria and who have a referral from a hospital or doctor.
Mayor Pope said the infusion center will be at the old grace hospital building on 50th and University. Grace hospital is owned by Covenant Health and recently relocated to a new building.
“I’m thankful for the partnership of Covenant Health in offering that up. It will be important to that partnership with Covenant and UMC have continued to work as we send those patients from primary care physicians to get this infusion therapy with the idea being that we keep them out of the hospital they can recover at home,” said Pope.
Abbott said previous infusion centers have been established in El Paso, Laredo, Harlingen, Austin, Fort Worth, Irving, and more to help communities combat COVID-19 and reduce hospitalizations.
Mayor Pope and Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish were able to tour the infusion center before the center opened to the public.
