Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:
GIRLS
Lubbock Cooper 60 Coronado 33
SouthCrest Christian 50 All Saints 12
SpringLake-Earth 58 Cotton Center 10
Monterey 46 Lubbock 49
Wildorado 38 Nazareth 93
Friona 31 Dimmitt 51
Abernathy 26 Idalou 44
Roosevelt 52 Shallowater 85
Lockney 40 Hale Center 58
Wilson 0 O’Donnell 2 (forfeit)
Levelland 50 Estacado 40
Ropes 84 Tahoka 27
Southland 26 Lorenzo 68
Klondike 25 Borden County 48
Seminole 63 Midland Greenwood 52
Tulia 27 Childress 69
Sundown 38 Vega 59
Valley 43 Silverton 35
Sands 49 Garden City 35
Odessa Permian 35 Frenship 71
Sudan 75 Morton 41
Midland Trinity 12 Lubbock Christian 68
Muleshoe 27 Littlefield 43
Smyer 21 New Home 58
Hermleigh 70 Loraine 14
Floydada 30 Ralls 66
Spur 43 Guthrie 31
Plains 41 Seagraves 34
BOYS
Frenship 63 Odessa Permian 62 F/2OT
Lubbock Cooper 49 Coronado 31
All Saints 42 SouthCrest Christian 28
Cotton Center 27 SpringLake-Earth 63
Lubbock 38 Monterey 65
Abernathy 46 Idalou 33
Roosevelt 47 Shallowater 85
Wilson 19 O’Donnell 50
Estacado 76 Levelland 59
Ropes 42 Tahoka 43
Klondike 44 Borden County 54
Seminole 74 Midland Greenwood 34
Tulia 47 Childress 51
Olton 66 Boys Ranch 29
Sundown 51 Vega 52
Lamesa 71 Friona 35
Sands 49 Garden City 34
Sweetwater 40 Big Spring 60
Sudan 40 Morton 58
Bovina 36 Farwell 73
Midland Trinity 54 Lubbock Christian 83
Muleshoe 21 Littlefield 44
Smyer 57 New Home 66
Loop 30 Whiteface 64
Lake View 38 Snyder 30
Plains 50 Seagraves 53 F/OT
Anton 29 New Deal 74
Midland Christian 56 Trinity Christian 68
Ira 20 Westbrook 64
