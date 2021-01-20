Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 19

By Pete Christy | January 19, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 11:22 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:

GIRLS

Lubbock Cooper 60 Coronado 33

SouthCrest Christian 50 All Saints 12

SpringLake-Earth 58 Cotton Center 10

Monterey 46 Lubbock 49

Wildorado 38 Nazareth 93

Friona 31 Dimmitt 51

Abernathy 26 Idalou 44

Roosevelt 52 Shallowater 85

Lockney 40 Hale Center 58

Wilson 0 O’Donnell 2 (forfeit)

Levelland 50 Estacado 40

Ropes 84 Tahoka 27

Southland 26 Lorenzo 68

Klondike 25 Borden County 48

Seminole 63 Midland Greenwood 52

Tulia 27 Childress 69

Sundown 38 Vega 59

Valley 43 Silverton 35

Sands 49 Garden City 35

Odessa Permian 35 Frenship 71

Sudan 75 Morton 41

Midland Trinity 12 Lubbock Christian 68

Muleshoe 27 Littlefield 43

Smyer 21 New Home 58

Hermleigh 70 Loraine 14

Floydada 30 Ralls 66

Spur 43 Guthrie 31

Plains 41 Seagraves 34

BOYS

Frenship 63 Odessa Permian 62 F/2OT

Lubbock Cooper 49 Coronado 31

All Saints 42 SouthCrest Christian 28

Cotton Center 27 SpringLake-Earth 63

Lubbock 38 Monterey 65

Abernathy 46 Idalou 33

Roosevelt 47 Shallowater 85

Wilson 19 O’Donnell 50

Estacado 76 Levelland 59

Ropes 42 Tahoka 43

Klondike 44 Borden County 54

Seminole 74 Midland Greenwood 34

Tulia 47 Childress 51

Olton 66 Boys Ranch 29

Sundown 51 Vega 52

Lamesa 71 Friona 35

Sands 49 Garden City 34

Sweetwater 40 Big Spring 60

Sudan 40 Morton 58

Bovina 36 Farwell 73

Midland Trinity 54 Lubbock Christian 83

Muleshoe 21 Littlefield 44

Smyer 57 New Home 66

Loop 30 Whiteface 64

Lake View 38 Snyder 30

Plains 50 Seagraves 53 F/OT

Anton 29 New Deal 74

Midland Christian 56 Trinity Christian 68

Ira 20 Westbrook 64

