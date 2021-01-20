Increasing Temps and Rain Chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Thanks to some sunshine the afternoon temperatures reached the 50s in Lubbock and areas to the north and west. However, the southern South Plains weren’t quite as lucky as clouds kept temps in that region in the 40s.
Overnight, clouds will remain in place and it will be chilly Thursday morning with lows returning to the 30s in Lubbock and 40s to the east and south.
Tomorrow will feature warmer afternoon temperatures, some sunshine and breezy southwest winds at 10-20 mph.
I expect the daytime highs to reach the 60s for most of the region, although the southern areas will be slightly cooler than the central and northern South Plains.
Thursday night will bring some showers and maybe thundershowers to the area overnight into early Friday. The best potential for needed rain will be in the area from southeast New Mexico east to Lubbock and south to Abilene.
As the next rain maker moves east a front will bring more clouds and colder temps on Friday.
