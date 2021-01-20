KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Riddles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Riddles, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Riddles is a 1-year-old pit bull who has been with the shelter for more than 50 days.
He is very shy at first but he greets people when they visit his kennel door. He is also up-to-date on his vaccinations, is neutered and is microchipped.
Riddles’ adoption fees for Wednesday, Jan. 20, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
