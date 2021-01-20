Lubbock Fire Rescue respond to south Lubbock house fire, no injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were on the scene of a fire in a home in the 4200 block of 104th Street Tuesday night.
Officials with LFR say residents were alerted by smoke detectors, crews arriving confirmed a fire behind the walls of the home.
LFR Public Information states the fire has spread to a difficult location to access in the attic, crews on scene are working to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.
No injuries were reported from the blaze, all occupants of the home were able to safely exit, according to LFR.
