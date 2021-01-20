New charges filed against Lubbock dentist, $150,000 bond set

The warrant states on or about the first day of June 2020, White intentionally or knowingly induce a child who was then and there younger than 14 years of age, to engage in sexual conduct and the defendant knew the character and content of said sexual content or sexual performance. An investigator in the case said, “based on my training and experience and the statements and facts listed (in the police report), I believe (White) to be grooming V1 and V2,” in the police report attached to the warrant for the state charges.