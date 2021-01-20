One killed in Tuesday night rollover on CR 2800 in Northeast Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says one man was killed in a rollover on county road 2800 in northeast Lubbock County Tuesday evening.
DPS reports the crash occurred around 7:18 p.m., Tuesday. 36-year-old Christopher Don Johnson of Wolfforth was driving north on CR 2800, north of FM 2641.
According to DPS, the vehicle went off of the edge of roadway on the right side, and overcorrected going back across the roadway before striking a tree and rolling.
Johnson, who according to the DPS report was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.