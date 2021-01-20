Stickers, blue sand help raise awareness for sex trafficking and help potential victims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next time you shop at any United Family store, you might notice new stickers in the bathroom or the free blue sand you’re given when you check out.
These small signs are a bigger movement to raise awareness to sex trafficking and help potential victims.
Victims have few opportunities away from their abuser, that is why stickers with a hotline number are now in all United family bathrooms. The goal is to let victims know they are seen and resources are available to help them. Voice of Hope Executive director Kristen Murray said each sticker has a hotline number to connect you with local resources.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re here today or somewhere else tomorrow. That hotline is going to take your call and transfer you to a local resource. So your not going to get someone from Seattle when you need help in Lubbock,” Murray said.
Next week, an awareness campaign will begin to remind survivors that there are long term resources for survivors. Murray said throughout the state, people will put blue sand in the cracks along sidewalks and roads. Blue sand is symbolic for not letting victims slip through the cracks.
“It’s really easy for one case to maybe slip through the cracks and not get the resources they need and that’s why we work with local organizations to make sure that a person gets all of the services that they need,” Murray said.
Both the blue sand and stickers are efforts to let victims know they are seen within our community and to let everyone know that we can help end this crisis.
“You may not know that you need help to get out. So it’s important for all of us to be a listener, a safe ear, a confidant so when someone is ready they know where they can go,” Murray said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or being trafficked and they would like to heal and grow outside the life of their abuser, contact the local resources below.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.