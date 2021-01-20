The United Family hosts second job fair/hiring event for Buddy Holly Hall & new restaurant Rave On

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On January 21, United Food & Beverage Services will host a second hiring event and job fair for food service positions at the new Buddy Holly Hall as well as its new restaurant “Rave On.” There are a number of positions still open.
As part of the United Family, these new positions will offer weekly pay, flexible scheduling, a positive work environment, college saving plans as well as full-time and part-time employment options. On top of that, successful candidates will be working in a state-of-the-art cultural events facility.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, January 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be located at the Buddy Holly Hall at 1300 Mac Davis Ln.
Positions in the kitchen include a variety of cooks. Positions on the restaurant team and banquet team will include dish washers, bussers, bartenders, food servers as well as hosts/hostesses.
Candidates can visit the application portal by following this link www.theunitedfamily.com/raveonjobs or by texting BHH to 44300. They can also come to the event for on-the-spot interviews. Candidates having a completed application will help expedite the interview process.
United Food and Beverage is excited to bring together a new team to make Buddy Holly Hall and “Rave On” one of the premier entertainment and dining experiences in Texas. Apply today!
