WATCH: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference on Jan. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock hosted a virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, January 20, at 11:30 a.m.
Panelists for the news conference included Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Lubbock Christian President Scott McDowell, and Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 117 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 276 recoveries and 4 additional deaths on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 45,717: 3,162 active, 41,919 listed as recovered and 636 total deaths.
As of 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 19, there were a combined 25 open hospital beds and 48 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System.
KCBD will include a livestream for the news conference in this story and on the KCBD news app.
