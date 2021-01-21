Chair of Lubbock Democratic Party hopeful for future after inauguration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gracie Gomez, the Chair for the Lubbock County Democratic Party, said she was elated for Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joseph Biden Jr. and VP Kamala Harris, saying it was full of diverse participants- including some inductees such as Vice President Harris.
“Everyone who had a part in this inauguration is reflective of what our country is,” said Gomez, noting 22-year-old poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, who recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb”, and more.
‘It ushers in an era of hope that our country desperately needs.”
She said although Lubbock predominately votes red, she’s thankful for those that helped the local democratic party, those that helped register voters. She says she hopes to grow the blue party in the Hub City, adding the system of elections “worked” for a fair and square win.
“And so if you’re loyal to our country, if you believe in the country and our Constitution, then it you know, it worked, and there’s no denying it.”
She added she’s very hopeful for the future under the administration of the 46th President and Vice President Harris.
