Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police say one person has died after an overnight crash in East Lubbock.
- That happened near 50th Street and Southeast Drive.
- Another person was also in the vehicle but there is no word on their condition.
- Details will be updated here: 1 dead after East Lubbock crash
A COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center will open today in Lubbock.
- The center will be used to treat COVID-19 patients with antibodies so they can recover at home.
- It is inside the old Grace Hospital building at 50th Street and University.
- Read more here: Governor Abbott, TDEM Establish COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Center In Lubbock
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating Skooners after a deadly crash last weekend near University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
- Police say 19-year-old Jessica Helmers died when her car was hit by a suspected drunk driver.
- Investigators say the other driver admitted he had been drinking at the bar before the crash.
- Read more here: TABC investigating Skooners after fatal crash in Central Lubbock
President Joe Biden starts his first full-day in office.
- He is expected to sign more executive orders related to the pandemic and re-opening businesses.
- The president signed orders Wednesday, returning the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization.
- Get those details here: Biden puts forth virus strategy, requires mask use to travel
Kamala Harris made history as the first woman to be sworn in as vice president.
- She is also the first Black and Indian-American person to hold office.
- Her first action included swearing in three Democrats to the Senate, which is now split evenly.
- Read more here: Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics
