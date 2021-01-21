Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

1 dead after early-morning crash, new COVID treatment center opening in Lubbock, Biden begins first full-day in office

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Jan. 21
By Michael Cantu | January 21, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 9:24 AM

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police say one person has died after an overnight crash in East Lubbock.

  • That happened near 50th Street and Southeast Drive.
  • Another person was also in the vehicle but there is no word on their condition.
  • Details will be updated here: 1 dead after East Lubbock crash

What will the weather be like today?

A COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center will open today in Lubbock.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating Skooners after a deadly crash last weekend near University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

President Joe Biden starts his first full-day in office.

  • He is expected to sign more executive orders related to the pandemic and re-opening businesses.
  • The president signed orders Wednesday, returning the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization.
  • Get those details here: Biden puts forth virus strategy, requires mask use to travel

Kamala Harris made history as the first woman to be sworn in as vice president.

