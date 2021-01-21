I Beat Pete: Ladder Basketball vs. Abernathy Lady Lopes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the first challenge of 2021, we are At-Home due to COVID concerns
At the same time from our homes or local parks, we put a ladder 15 feet out from the basket and we were timed shooting hoops from the ground, first, second and third rungs of the ladder.
For safety concerns, we had a rebounder, who had to run and hand you the basketball.
This is my 980th challenge on my road to 1,000!
DON’T try this at home even though we did this at home!
