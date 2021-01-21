2 injured after Thursday morning crash on Brownfield Hwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of 62/82 and FM 1585 West.
The crash involved a truck towing a trailer and an SUV.
A red Chevy truck pulling a stock trailer was attempting to cross 62/82 when it was struck by a black F-150.
The driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and DPS were on the scene.
KCBD will provide more information as it is received.
