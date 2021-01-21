KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Paula

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Paula, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Paula is 3-year-old female pit who has been at the shelter for 75 days.
She is a very sweet girl who wants a chance to warm your heart. She is also up-to-date on her vaccinations, is spayed and microchipped.
Paula’s adoption fees for Thursday, Jan. 21, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
