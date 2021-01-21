Lady Raiders get road win at Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a huge win over #20 Texas, the Lady Raiders followed it up with a 75-65 victory on the road in Kansas Wednesday night.
It was a back and forth contest that was tied after one. Texas Tech led by four at the half and it was tied at 50 after three.
Tech pulled away in the fourth with a 10-0 run as Maka Jackson hit a big 3 and Alexis Tucker’s basket stretched the lead to 10 with under three minutes to play.
Alexis Tucker led the way scoring 17 coming off the bench on 8-11 shooting.
Lexi Gordon had 15. Vivian Gray added 14 while Naje Murray scored 11.
Texas Tech moves to 8-6 overall and 3-5 in the Big 12.
The Lady Raiders visit TCU 1pm Saturday.
