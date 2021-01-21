Pedestrian killed in Sunday night collision in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Texas DPS has now released the name of a pedestrian who was killed in a Sunday night collision in Hockley County.
23-year-old Dustin Allen Wyatt was taken to University Medical Center where he died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The crash happened on SH 114, just west of Mason Road. 4.29 miles east of Smyer. The accident happened around 10:40 p.m.
DPS says a driver from Levelland was heading west on SH-114 in a 2011 Chevrolet Pickup and collided with Wyatt, who was attempting to cross the highway.
This crash is still under investigation.
