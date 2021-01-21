Pursuit leads to officer-involved crash at 50th St. and Ave. L

The Silverado continued to flee officers, according to Police. One of the original officers in pursuit attempted to forcibly stop the Silverado, but was unsuccessful. The Silverado then rammed an officer in an unmarked police vehicle. An additional Lubbock Police unmarked truck and a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SUV joined the pursuit and made a forcible stop on the Silverado in the 5000 block of Avenue L, and pinned the Silverado from fleeing any further.