Pursuit leads to officer-involved crash at 50th St. and Ave. L

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating an officer-involved crash resulting from a pursuit at 50th Street and Avenue L, Thursday.
According to Lubbock Police, two officers in unmarked police vehicles made a lawful stop on a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 37-year-old Eric Turzer.
LPD reports the Silverado fled from the officers and a pursuit ensued. While fleeing, the Silverado struck a Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Maria Ramirez, failing to provide the required information upon striking a vehicle.
The Silverado continued to flee officers, according to Police. One of the original officers in pursuit attempted to forcibly stop the Silverado, but was unsuccessful. The Silverado then rammed an officer in an unmarked police vehicle. An additional Lubbock Police unmarked truck and a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SUV joined the pursuit and made a forcible stop on the Silverado in the 5000 block of Avenue L, and pinned the Silverado from fleeing any further.
Turzer attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly placed in custody by a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.