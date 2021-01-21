Slight rain chance today and this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Similar to yesterday morning, patchy light rain is falling over the southern KCBD viewing area this morning. Once again, much will not reach the ground. The pattern also supports a chance of light rain late today and late in the weekend.
Today sprinkles and very light rain are possible, mainly this morning and again late today. Amounts will be very light. Lubbock at most may receive a few hundredths of an inch. Southern areas less than a tenth of an inch.
This afternoon will be warmer with highs in the 60s. Winds will range from 10 to 20 mph.
This evening light rain and sprinkles are possible. As noted, amounts will be very light. Most areas will not see measurable precipitation.
Low temperatures will range from near 30 degrees in the northwest to the low 40s southeast.
Patchy fog and drizzle are possible Friday morning. A partly cloudy sky is expected Friday afternoon. It will be a little cooler with temperatures peaking in the 50s.
Patchy fog and drizzle may briefly return Saturday morning. For our full weekend forecast close this story and scroll down the page a bit. Our 10-Day and Hourly forecast also are available in our free KCBD Weather App. Search for it in your app/play store.
Precipitation Totals
The Lubbock airport recorded just a trace of precipitation yesterday. No rain has been measured in the KCBD viewing area today as of 9 AM. Wednesday totals from the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet, in inches:
0.03 Lamesa
0.02 Aspermont
0.02 Gail
0.02 Seminole
0.01 Denver City
0.01 Hobbs
0.01 Snyder
0.01 Snyder SSW
Lubbock Climatology
56°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, two degrees above the average for the date. The January 20 record high is 78° (set in 1986).
45° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s January 21 average low is 27° and the high 55°. The record low for the date is -4° (set in 1918) and the record high is 81° (set in 1950).
Lubbock’s precipitation total (recorded at the airport) yesterday was a trace. The total for January-to-date (and the year) is 0.68″, 0.30″ above average.
Lubbock’s snowfall total (recorded at the airport) for the season-to-date is 8.2″, which is 3.4″ above the average-to-date.
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 6:087 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:49 AM CST.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.