Some Rain, Colder Temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -You can’t beat weather like we enjoyed on the South Plains today. Lubbock recorded a high temp of 67 degrees and the normal is 54 this time of year.
However, it is January and another cold front arrives with colder air tomorrow knocking our temps back to the 50s in Lubbock.
It’s not a strong cold front but with lingering clouds you will notice the difference in the feel of the day.
Tonight, ahead for the cold front there will be light showers in the area that will continue into early Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will be light and widely scattered over the region through early in the day.
Clouds will hang around through the day and into the weekend. Patchy fog is likely for the area on Saturday morning with continued cold temperatures.
The afternoons for both Saturday and Sunday should return to the low to mid 60s making for a nice weekend.
Winds will be gusty on Saturday and not as strong on Sunday.
By late Sunday a slight chance of rain returns to the eastern areas and may linger into early Monday.
It will be cooler again on Monday.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.