Texas Tech Baseball to open 2021 season at Globe Life Field

This will be the first time Tech has seen Ole Miss since a 5-1 win at the 2017 Shriners Classic. Meanwhile, Tech has squared off with Arkansas three times dating back to 2018, including a thrilling 5-4 win in an elimination game at the 2019 College World Series. Finally, Mississippi State was the last team Tech faced in 2020 as the Bulldogs got the better of a two-game midweek series in Biloxi, Miss., just before the season was canceled.