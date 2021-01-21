Texas Tech continuing COVID-19 measures as students return for spring

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The spring semester kicked off at Texas Tech on Wednesday.
After the spike in COVID-19 cases when students returned to campus last fall, administrators say they are continuing to enforce policies to slow the spread.
“We can’t let our guard down. We have to continue. Respect social distancing, wear the mask, follow good personal hygiene. So, all of those efforts are still in place,” President Lawrence Schovanec said.
These university policies extend into the dorms, as 7,000 students returned to campus last week.
Sean Duggan, the managing director of University Student Housing, says the residence halls added two move-in days to spread out potential congestion.
“You have to be wearing your mask if you’re outside your room. Take care of each other. Wash your hands. Don’t congregate. No more than one guest per room,” Duggan said.
Duggan says if a student tests positive, they are relocated to one of the 300 hotel rooms or apartment complex units the university has rented out.
“Their roommate will self-isolate in their room here on campus to try and prevent the spread. And Hospitality Services works with these students to provide them with meals, snacks, hydration, all of those kinds of things,” Duggan added.
He says the biggest challenge last semester was getting students to wear masks and avoid large gatherings.
“We try to educate the students. We try to help them understand that if we want Texas Tech open, we all have to be a little bit inconvenienced to keep this wonderful place moving,” Duggan said.
The university is following updated CDC guidelines.
This allows asymptomatic students, faculty and staff to leave quarantine after 10 days or seven with a negative test.
