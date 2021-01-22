Alan Bowman announces he will transfer from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alan Bowman has announced on Twitter he will be transferring from Texas Tech.
Alan Bowman released a statement on Twitter thanking Coach Kingsbury for seeing something in him when no other Big 12 school would give him the opportunity.
Bowman also thanked Coach Wells for giving him the opportunity to represent Texas Tech over the last two years. Bowman also thanked each and every one of his teammates.
Bowman is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 3 years of eligibility left.
You can read Bowman’s full statement here:
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.