City Manager defends VIP protection for council members to provide ‘continuity of government’

J: “The unique nature of the threat, and that’s information contained within the police department, I don’t have it and I don’t want it. That’s not my role. But, Kasie, it really is that simple. We have seven elected officials here. They are each individually and collectively responsible for providing that policy direction and continuity of government. So, I do think it’s very, very important to take care of those people. Does that at all translate into 24 hours any and everywhere? Absolutely not. It doesn’t. But, in this case, the information that the chief shared with me, upon which he based his decision, I think I can support that. We have got to take care of these elected officials, any, each and any one of them is part of the continuity of government.”