Civil suit seeks $10 million in damages from Lubbock dentist accused of exploiting children for ‘porn business’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “Dr. White, apparently he has got a porn business, we’ve alleged in the lawsuit. He’s offered money to minor children for them to produce pornography,” attorney Kevin Glasheen stated in a virtual press conference Thursday.
That porn business, alleged in a new civil suit against Jason White, may have involved “several business partners”.
“We are going to turn over every stone to find out every one of those persons,” Glasheen said. “We will hold them all accountable, we will be joining them to the case and we will be making them pay,” he added.
The representative for the plaintiffs says it could potentially involve some well-known figures in town.
The lawsuit, filed by a mother on behalf of her 16-year-old son, accuses White of grooming and sexually assaulting her child. She says White took him on a trip to his ranch in Post.
There, she claims, the 41-year-old gave the boy alcohol and a hair trimmer and used it to cut the teen’s pubic hair.
She also accuses White of asking for videos of the teen masturbating to “repay him” for the gift.
“According to the evidence that we’ve discovered, has been going on a long time,” Glasheen said.
The lawsuit states White told the minor about using the videos in his porn business and suggested he could pay the boy when he turned 17.
The mother claims White showed him an explicit video of another minor and a photo of his own genitals.
The plaintiffs are asking for $10 million in damages.
“We want to take all his money. We think that he’s used his wealth as a tool to help further his manipulations and his schemes, involving abusing children, and we want to take all that away,” Glasheen said.
White is facing federal child porn charges and state charges related to child exploitation.
“I expect the federal criminal case to be done, long before our civil case. I expect to be done in about 18 months,” Glasheen said. “Either potentially settling it or having a trial.”
White will appear before a federal judge Friday morning at 10 a.m. where his lawyers will argue for his release from jail.
