Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Victim identified in Thursday morning crash, Biden lays out pandemic plan, National Guard troops to return from Washington

By Michael Cantu | January 22, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 8:04 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, police identified the woman killed in a crash Thursday morning near East 50th Street and Southeast Drive.

  • Investigators say the driver lost control after crossing the railroad tracks and hit a curb.
  • Dava Delora-Lynn Gore died after being thrown from the vehicle.
  • Read the latest here: Victim identified in fatal East Lubbock crash

What will the weather be like today?

President Joe Biden laid out his strategy to combat the pandemic.

President Biden also plans to seek an extension of the nuclear arms treaty with Russia, which expires next month.

Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint against Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

  • They are accused of encouraging insurrectionists by objecting to the election certification.

Many extra National Guard troops sent to Washington D.C. will go home now.

