Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, police identified the woman killed in a crash Thursday morning near East 50th Street and Southeast Drive.
- Investigators say the driver lost control after crossing the railroad tracks and hit a curb.
- Dava Delora-Lynn Gore died after being thrown from the vehicle.
- Read the latest here: Victim identified in fatal East Lubbock crash
President Joe Biden laid out his strategy to combat the pandemic.
- It includes requiring companies to make more masks and other equipment.
- The plan also includes increasing vaccinations, testing and safely re-open schools.
- Read more here: Coronavirus guidelines now the rule at White House
President Biden also plans to seek an extension of the nuclear arms treaty with Russia, which expires next month.
- The White House also plans to hold Russia accountable for cyber attacks, bounties on U.S. troops and interference in the elections.
- Get the details on that plan here: Russia welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty
Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint against Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.
- They are accused of encouraging insurrectionists by objecting to the election certification.
Many extra National Guard troops sent to Washington D.C. will go home now.
- Around 26,000 were called to the capital this week for the president’s inauguration.
- The plan is for about 15,000 to start making their way home.
- Read more here: Guard troops head home after helping secure Biden inaugural
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.