Friday fog and weekend rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Morning clouds and fog, some afternoon sunshine, to start our weekend. Rain, even thunder, may end our weekend.
The overcast will gradually retreat east this afternoon. This results in a sunny to mostly sunny afternoon over the southwestern third or so of the KCBD viewing area. Temperatures there will peak in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Clouds are likely to linger in the Lubbock area until 3 or 4 PM. This will keep a chill in the air. A bit of late afternoon sunshine will send Lubbock’s high to about 51°. Winds will continue light.
Low clouds will linger over the eastern viewing area this afternoon. That will hold highs to the mid- and upper 40s.
Fog, mist, and areas of low visibility are likely tonight and Saturday morning. Lows will range from near freezing in the northwestern viewing area to near 40 degrees in the southeast.
Drive to conditions. Day or night, whether you are driving in fog, dust, smoke, rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow, turn on your low-beam headlights. Allow extra drive time, extra space between vehicles, and begin braking earlier.
Some sunshine is anticipated to break through the clouds Saturday afternoon. It will become breezy, helping to push temperatures into the low 60s across much of the KCBD area.
Low clouds and possibly fog may roll back across the area Saturday night. There will be a wide range in low temperatures, ranging from near freezing in the far northwestern viewing area to near 50 degrees in the far southeast.
A slight chance of rain returns Sunday, with a cloudy morning and then a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Spotty light rain showers are possible in the morning, with a slight chance of rain and possibly thunder late Sunday. The potential for thunderstorms will reside generally over the eastern viewing area during the evening.
High temperatures Sunday will range from the upper 50s in the far northwest to the upper 60s in the far southeast.
Follow our forecast and watch for possible updates here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App (search for it in your app/play store).
Lubbock Climatology
67°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, 12 degrees above the average for the date. The January 21 record high is 81° (set in 1950).
33° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning. Lubbock’s January 22 average low is 27° and the high 55°. The record low for the date is -6° (set in 1918) and the record high 79° (set in 1943 and tied in 2009).
As of 12:30 Friday afternoon a trace of precipitation has been recorded today at the Lubbock airport. The total for January-to-date (and the year) is 0.68″, 0.28″ above average.
Lubbock’s snowfall total (recorded at the airport) for the season-to-date is 8.2″, which is 3.3″ above the average-to-date.
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 6:09 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:49 AM CST.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.