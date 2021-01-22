Man wanted for manslaughter arrested after 19-year-old TTU student killed in crash

The crash occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Jan 16 in the 2400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road when a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Zerrata, was traveling northbound in the 400 block of University Avenue and a passenger car, driven by 19-year-old Jessica Helmers, was traveling eastbound in the 2500 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway along the eastbound access road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection of University Avenue and the access road.