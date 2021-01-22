Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol, cleared to play Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ESPN announced Friday afternoon Patrick Mahomes has said he has cleared concussion protocol.
Adam Teicher, an NFL Nation Analyst with ESPN, reported the news Friday afternoon.
Early in the day Andy stated Mahomes had passed every step of the concussion protocol except one, which is clearance by an independent neurological consultant and the Chiefs’ physician.
Mahomes stated, “We have the belief that I’ll have no lingering effects and I’ll be able to go out there and be who I am.’'
This is good news for the Kansas City Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Mahomes left the game against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday after suffering a concussion from getting tackled by Brown’s linebacker Mack Wilson.
The Kansas City Chiefs kick off against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 24 at 5:40 p.m.
