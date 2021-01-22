South Plains Public Health District aims to team up for bigger voice on vaccine state allotments

“We just had a Zoom call with some other surrounding county officials, working towards maybe joining together so that we can serve more of the people in our South Plains, west Texas community,” Executive Director Zachary Holbrooks said. “A bit more voices sometimes move that needle a little bit, as far as receiving vaccines for these rural counties. If you’re a rural county, you’ve got to fight for everything. You don’t want to be forgotten, because you’re just out in a smaller town, smaller county with fewer people.”