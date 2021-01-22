69th Annual Pancake Festival will be virtual

This was a difficult decision for our organization not to host the event however in the effort to make the best of a challenging situation the Pancake Co-Chairs have considered an event that will involve the Lions, Volunteers as well at the community. The will be a Facebook Event “Pancakes@Home” for the Lions to be involved as well as engage the community to share the families eating pancakes at home, whether for breakfast, lunch, or supper. We will also share Lions Club information in regards to the organizations that we serve as well as the sponsors that have contributed to the event.