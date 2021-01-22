Timeline of Hank Aaron’s life and career

In this May 17, 1970, file photo Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron, center, poses for photos after getting his 3,000th career hits during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. At left is Hall of Famer Stan Musial who was the last man to accomplish the feat, hitting his 3,000th in 1958. At right is Bill Bartholomay, owner of the Braves. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. (Source: AP Photo/Gene Smith, File)