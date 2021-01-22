Your Weekend Outlook is Cool

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -What a turn-around from yesterday with temperatures about 20 degrees lower this afternoon. Lubbock reported a high of only 48 degrees, that’s 7 degrees below the normal for late January.
Tomorrow will be warmer, but not a lot due to more fog overnight into midday on Saturday.
The afternoon highs will be near 60 degrees over the weekend, but fog and clouds will linger throughout the period.
It will also continue to be cold both weekend mornings will low in the 30s and fog.
The fog tomorrow will drop visibilities to near zero at times and may not exit all of the eastern South Plains until Sunday afternoon.
You can expect wind on Saturday to turn to the southwest at 15-20 mph along a line from Plainview south to Lamesa by early afternoon.
That means that the central and western areas will be warmer than the areas along the caprock. Fog and clouds will linger in the eastern region through most of the afternoon.
Also, more dense fog likely by Sunday morning for all of the South Plains.
