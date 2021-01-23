Bigham’s opening new location amid pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The pandemic has hurt many of Lubbock’s local businesses, especially restaurants, forcing many to close their doors. But, one barbeque franchise is adding a new location.
While COVID-19 created challenges, Nick Bigham, owner of Bigham’s Smokehouse, says the business wouldn’t go down without a fight.
“When COVID started, it was very difficult. It was scary. We scaled back a little bit on staff because we didn’t know what was going to happen, and our drive-thru has been our saving grace,” Bigham said.
Bigham says the shift in focus to getting quality, local barbeque out to customers in an efficient manner kept them alive and slowly growing.
The drive-thru led to a gain at the 19th and Quaker location, and the lack of one at 82nd led to a loss.
“Me seeing the drastic difference in the drive-thru location versus the non drive-thru told me if we do a new location, it has to be drive-thru focused. So, that’s why we’re going into the Milwaukee, old Steak ‘n Shake buidling that’s focused very well for drive-thru business,” Bigham said.
He also says using delivery services, like DoorDash and Favor curbed some of the losses from the lack of catering orders.
Bigham says the push for buying local during the pandemic also kept them from going under.
“I would also implore the residents of Lubbock to please shop local when you can, because that’s what’s really going to help these businesses. A lot of businesses without drive-thrus are struggling and that’s the only way that we’re going to survive,” Bigham said.
Bigham says the new building will still have the barbeque joint feel to it, with murals on the inside walls and as you go through the drive-thru.
He says this opening is a make-or-break moment.
“If it goes well, which I hope it is, that’s when we can kind of pour into these other two locations that have been here for so long,” Bigham said.
He says one of the big reasons for purchasing the Milwaukee building was to have a presence on the west side of Lubbock.
He’s hopeful this new location will open on March 9.
