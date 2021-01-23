Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 22

By Pete Christy | January 22, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 10:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.

GIRLS:

Lorenzo 63 O’Donnell 57

Lubbock Titans 43 Lubbock Christian 23

Levelland 65 Snyder 34

Estacado 56 Big Spring 49

Lamesa 57 Dimmitt 52

Sudan 60 Seagraves 49

Lubbock-Cooper 65 Abilene Cooper 45

Petersburg 59 Wilson 5

Seminole 72 Pecos 14

Groom 39 Silverton 28

Sands 52 Grady 27

Claude 57 Valley 40

Whiteface 52 Whitharrall 25

Smyer 48 Tahoka 44

Ralls 58 Lockney 32

All Saints 39 Abilene Christian 33

New Deal 71 Hale Center 32

Idalou 52 Roosevelt 30

Brownfield 68 Muleshoe 27

Abernathy 43 Slaton 36

Abilene Wylie 56 Monterey 29

Midland Lee 34 Frenship 29

Sweetwater 47 Lake View 29

Sundown 70 Morton 25

Farwell 44 Olton 34

Jayton 50 Paducah 19

Plainview 65 Caprock 33

Shallowater 80 Tulia 29

Coronado 57 Lubbock High 36

SpringLake-Earth 91 Lazbuddie 7

Southcrest Christian 49 Christ the King 7

Trinity Christian 59 Lake Country 45

BOYS:

Frenship 66 Midland Lee 37

Brownfield 70 Muleshoe 46

Abilene Wylie 53 Monterey 42

Estacado 82 Big Spring 26

New Home 63 Post 44

Wellman-Union 58 Loop 17

Olton 45 Farwell 41

Sands 52 Grady 27

Smyer 49 Tahoka 44

New Deal 68 Hale Center 28

Seminole 79 Pecos 31

Kingdom Prep 80 Ascension 29

Ralls 63 Lockney 49

Plainview 73 Caprock 55

Petersburg 97 Wilson 29

Seagraves 62 Sudan 23

SpringLake-Earth 91 Lazbuddie 35

Snyder 46 Levelland 41

Southcrest Christian 30 Christ the King 18

Abernathy 48 Slaton 36

Roosevelt 55 Idalou 30

Paducah 50 Jayton 45

Shallowater 86 Tulia 47

Sweetwater 54 Lake View 39

Coronado 62 Lubbock High 50

All Saints 60 Abilene Christian 43

Lubbock-Cooper 50 Abilene Cooper 30

Sundown 48 Morton 27

Trinity Christian 91 Lake Country 48

Borden County 79 Garden City 30

