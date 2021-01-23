Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.
GIRLS:
Lorenzo 63 O’Donnell 57
Lubbock Titans 43 Lubbock Christian 23
Levelland 65 Snyder 34
Estacado 56 Big Spring 49
Lamesa 57 Dimmitt 52
Sudan 60 Seagraves 49
Lubbock-Cooper 65 Abilene Cooper 45
Petersburg 59 Wilson 5
Seminole 72 Pecos 14
Groom 39 Silverton 28
Sands 52 Grady 27
Claude 57 Valley 40
Whiteface 52 Whitharrall 25
Smyer 48 Tahoka 44
Ralls 58 Lockney 32
All Saints 39 Abilene Christian 33
New Deal 71 Hale Center 32
Idalou 52 Roosevelt 30
Brownfield 68 Muleshoe 27
Abernathy 43 Slaton 36
Abilene Wylie 56 Monterey 29
Midland Lee 34 Frenship 29
Sweetwater 47 Lake View 29
Sundown 70 Morton 25
Farwell 44 Olton 34
Jayton 50 Paducah 19
Plainview 65 Caprock 33
Shallowater 80 Tulia 29
Coronado 57 Lubbock High 36
SpringLake-Earth 91 Lazbuddie 7
Southcrest Christian 49 Christ the King 7
Trinity Christian 59 Lake Country 45
BOYS:
Frenship 66 Midland Lee 37
Brownfield 70 Muleshoe 46
Abilene Wylie 53 Monterey 42
Estacado 82 Big Spring 26
New Home 63 Post 44
Wellman-Union 58 Loop 17
Olton 45 Farwell 41
Sands 52 Grady 27
Smyer 49 Tahoka 44
New Deal 68 Hale Center 28
Seminole 79 Pecos 31
Kingdom Prep 80 Ascension 29
Ralls 63 Lockney 49
Plainview 73 Caprock 55
Petersburg 97 Wilson 29
Seagraves 62 Sudan 23
SpringLake-Earth 91 Lazbuddie 35
Snyder 46 Levelland 41
Southcrest Christian 30 Christ the King 18
Abernathy 48 Slaton 36
Roosevelt 55 Idalou 30
Paducah 50 Jayton 45
Shallowater 86 Tulia 47
Sweetwater 54 Lake View 39
Coronado 62 Lubbock High 50
All Saints 60 Abilene Christian 43
Lubbock-Cooper 50 Abilene Cooper 30
Sundown 48 Morton 27
Trinity Christian 91 Lake Country 48
Borden County 79 Garden City 30
