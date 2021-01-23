Lady Raiders fall to TCU on the road 61-53

FT. WORTH, Texas (KCBD) - After winning two games straight, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell just short in a 61-53 loss to TCU.
The game was mostly close throughout the contest in the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, but the Horned Frogs pulled away in the closing minutes of the fourth. Texas Tech was outscored in the quarter 27-14.
Vivian Gray recorded her fifth double-double of the season, leading the Lady Raiders with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Lexi Gordon finished with her second double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Next, the Lady Raiders will return to the United Supermarkets Arena to host West Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 27. The game is set to tip-off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN Plus.
