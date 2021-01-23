Lubbock police expect better 911 response time with smaller patrol divisions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police expect to respond to 911 calls much quicker now that officers will have a smaller area to focus on, as they transition into new patrol divisions, anticipating the construction of new substations.
Before this move, the city was basically cut in half. Starting this past Saturday, the city is now cut into three beats, which means a smaller distance for officers to travel. Assistant Chief Nathan White said he expects officers will arrive sooner.
“They have a smaller area of responsibility now that we have moved to this. They wont spend their time driving over an area to get to calls. They have a smaller area to concentrate on,” White said. “It’s better for community policing and allocating resources and manpower, but we’re also ready to go from one division to the other.”
Despite the addition of several new patrol areas and an additional radio call line, White said dispatchers are not being trained differently.
“They just have a new map to look at, just like we all do,” White said.
While officers are focused on their assigned area, White said they are learning to stay alert for calls along their new boundaries.
“But some of the challenges are, if you’re riding on the border and let’s say something happens on east division, but you’re right on the border of north division. How do you know what’s happening and what’s going on? You’re 30 seconds away because all you have to do is cross a dividing line and how do we know that’s occurring,” White said.
White said officers can scan to see if there are other officers available nearby, and dispatchers have a system to alert all officers at once in case something major occurs.
Although White said response times are expected to improve, Lubbock police could not yet provide current response times compared to response times before the transition.
Lubbock police gave a presentation to city council a few weeks ago. In that presentation, LPD said their current 911 response time was seven minutes, compared to seven minutes and 45 seconds the year before.
The presentation said all three substations are halfway complete.
