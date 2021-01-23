Rain’s in the Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another foggy morning for the region and it will be the same way again tomorrow morning.
Fog will lift in the afternoon but clouds will continue to Monday.
Between the clouds and morning fog, temperatures will remain cool on Saturday, around 55-58 degrees for the afternoon. Sunday’s temps will again be around 60 degrees in Lubbock.
Areas in the western South Plains will be warmer with more sunshine. While communities along and east of the caprock will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday evening into early Monday will bring a chance of thundershowers and maybe a few storms to the area, especially the eastern areas.
Monday will be windy and mild with a high around 60 degrees, with a few clouds.
Next week will continue mild with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
