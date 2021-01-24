Cold front brings chance of showers into Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The fog is beginning to dissipate, but we’re expecting a few more clouds than what we saw Saturday.
Temperatures will remain mild with a chance of an isolated shower, and even some thunderstorms in the late evening as a cold front slowly pushes across the area. The front will pick up speed though and push the thunderstorms east rather quickly, leaving us with clear skies for Monday and much of the week with slightly cooler, but seasonable temperatures.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, fog and drizzle lingering in the morning. Storms possible in the late evening, high of 60°, SSW-ESE 5-10.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Thunderstorms linger until after midnight, then clearing skies. Low of 36°, E 10-20mph.
We’ll probably wake up most of next week below freezing again, with several nights in the 20s.
