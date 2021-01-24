Driver seriously injured in Saturday night wreck

Provided by Lubbock Police Department
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 9:45 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 1000 block of North Quaker Avenue.
An Acura TL, driven by 20-year-old Cameron Taylor, was traveling southbound in the 1000 block of North Quaker Avenue. As the roadway curved, the vehicle lost control and veered to the west curb, striking it. The vehicle then left the roadway, struck a utility pole and a light pole along the southwest corner of the intersection of Itasca Street and North Quaker Avenue.
Taylor was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The back left passenger received moderate injuries, but refused EMS.